DPM co-founder Nancy Karibjanian explains why education is integral to the station’s foundation

Published August 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and a student

While providing coverage of the First State is Delaware Public Media’s primary mission, DPM is also committed to working with students.

Partnerships with the Brandywine and Red Clay School districts have put DPM in classrooms at Mount Pleasant and McKean high schools, and the station’s collaborative efforts with Delaware State University and the University of Delaware have created opportunities to work with aspiring journalists at the collegiate level.

DPM co-founder Nancy Karibjanian teaches journalism at UD and has played a big role in shaping the educational component of the station. She joins the show to explain why education is such an important part of DPM’s mission.

The Green
