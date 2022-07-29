© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer makes the case for creating a Delaware medical school

Published July 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Matt Meyer ARPA Equity Announcment.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/
Matt Meyer ARPA Equity Announcement

Delaware is one of only four states in the country without a medical school – a distinction one local elected official would like to change.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer recently penned an op-ed making the case for creating a medical school in the First State, and says he plans to ask New Castle County Council to approve using county ARPA funds to study what doing so could mean locally.

Meyer joins Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne to discuss why he’s taken up this effort.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne talks with New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer about creating a state medical school

The Green
Stay Connected
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne