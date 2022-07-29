New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer makes the case for creating a Delaware medical school
Delaware is one of only four states in the country without a medical school – a distinction one local elected official would like to change.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer recently penned an op-ed making the case for creating a medical school in the First State, and says he plans to ask New Castle County Council to approve using county ARPA funds to study what doing so could mean locally.
Meyer joins Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne to discuss why he’s taken up this effort.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne talks with New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer about creating a state medical school