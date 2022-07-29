© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: West End Neighborhood House track club crowned national champions

Published July 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
west_end_track_congrats.JPG
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media
A congratulatory sign outside of West End Neighborhood House's community center.

Nearly 4,300 track and field athletes from around the country and beyond competed in this month’s Amateur Athletic Union National Club Championships in Orlando, Florida.

And when all was said and done, the West End Neighborhood House ‘Above Xpectations’ team took home the gold and the title of national champions.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we meet Above ‘Xpectations’ head coach Antwain Flowers – as well as team members Anaeja Ferrell and Donte Dockery – to hear about their championship performance and what it means.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne highlights West End Neighborhood House's national championship-winning track club

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
