Enlighten Me: West End Neighborhood House track club crowned national champions
Nearly 4,300 track and field athletes from around the country and beyond competed in this month’s Amateur Athletic Union National Club Championships in Orlando, Florida.
And when all was said and done, the West End Neighborhood House ‘Above Xpectations’ team took home the gold and the title of national champions.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, we meet Above ‘Xpectations’ head coach Antwain Flowers – as well as team members Anaeja Ferrell and Donte Dockery – to hear about their championship performance and what it means.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne highlights West End Neighborhood House's national championship-winning track club