Explaining the nationwide car shortage, how consumers are adapting
Buying a car is tough these days. There’s a shortage, and shortages mean higher costs.
Supply chain problems are fueling the scarcity of cars available for sale in the U.S. – so, if you’re in the market for a new or a used car – you face fewer choices and higher prices.
To get a better picture of the current state of car sales and how consumers are adjusting to the changing market – we turned to Executive Editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader, Brian Moody earlier this week for his insight.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne explores the nationwide car shortage with Executive Editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader Brian Moody