The Green

USGS survey of Delaware Bay area for water research

Published July 15, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
A low-flying helicopter towing a geophysical device collects scientific data on groundwater and geology.

The United States Geological Survey – better known as USGS – along with researchers from the University of Delaware, began part of its a full-scale survey of the Delaware River Basin last week

And chances are, if you live around the Delaware Bay, you may have gotten a close look at the process.

Professor Holly Michael is the Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware, and she joined me earlier this week to walk us through the survey and what she hopes to learn from it.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discusses the USGS survey of the Delaware Bay region with the University of Delaware's Holly Michael

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
