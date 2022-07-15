USGS survey of Delaware Bay area for water research
The United States Geological Survey – better known as USGS – along with researchers from the University of Delaware, began part of its a full-scale survey of the Delaware River Basin last week
And chances are, if you live around the Delaware Bay, you may have gotten a close look at the process.
Professor Holly Michael is the Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware, and she joined me earlier this week to walk us through the survey and what she hopes to learn from it.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discusses the USGS survey of the Delaware Bay region with the University of Delaware's Holly Michael