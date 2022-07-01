The Green - July 1, 2022 Listen • 47:39

An interview with Sen. Tom Carper

The news cycle has been a whirlwind in recent weeks, especially with the stories coming out of Washington DC.

The headlines have jumped from the testimony in public hearings held by the House Jan. 6th Committee to passage of bipartisan gun safety and mental health legislation to the U.S Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Delaware’s senior Senator, Tom Carper recently visited the Delaware Public Media studios in Dover to discuss these issues and more

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Sen. Tom Carper

Historic Achmester estate falls victim to 'demolition-by-neglect'

Over the past couple of years - contributor Larry Nagenast has delved into a variety of historic preservation efforts and issues in New Castle County, chronicling the various successes and failures to save buildings of historic value and give some a new lease on life.

This week, he picks up that coverage in Southern New Castle County, examining the fate of the nearly 200-year-old Achmester estate near Middletown, which appears on its way to being lost. But in this case the owner letting it side into oblivion may surprise you.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the fate of the historic Achmester estate

Enlighten Me: Hagley’s patent models greet travelers at Philadelphia International Airport

Hagley Museum is taking with its patent collection on the road this summer.

Hagley has an estimated 5,000 patent models that collection and a selection of them will be in display between Terminals C and D at Philadelphia International Airport this summer.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele

Chats with Hagley assistant curator Chris Cascio about patent model collection - and specifically the ones hitting the road this summer.