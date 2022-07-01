© 2022 Delaware Public Media
An interview with Senator Tom Carper

Published July 1, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT
The news cycle has been a whirlwind in recent weeks, especially with the stories coming out of Washington DC.

The headlines have jumped from the testimony in public hearings held by the House Jan. 6th Committee to passage of bipartisan gun safety and mental health legislation to the U.S Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Delaware’s senior Senator, Tom Carper recently visited the Delaware Public Media studios in Dover to discuss these issues and more.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Sen. Tom Carper

