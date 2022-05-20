© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Surveying Southern Delaware news with Delaware Independent

Published May 20, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
delaware_independent_website.png

Delaware Public Media’s partnership with Delaware Independent gives us a chance to help highlight more stories in Southern Delaware.

Delaware Independent is a website and email newsletter offering a combination of in-depth and hyper-local coverage of Southern Delaware.

We feature some of their stories in our newscasts and this week on The Green we chat with Delaware Independent’s Andrew Sharp about some of their recent stories.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and Delaware Independent's Andrew Sharp discuss stories in Southern Delaware

Stories discussed in this segment:

Advocates say rule to protect waterways in Sussex doesn't go far enough

Will the Woodland Ferry's hours return to normal soon?

As road deaths rise in Delaware, what can be done to save lives?

Is Kent County sheriff a full time job? Often, they have another gig

'World class' mosquito habitat: Inside Delaware's war with biting insects

