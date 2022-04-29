A More Perfect Union podcast: Health and the Environment

A More Perfect Union podcast - Episode 3 - Ephphatha Medical Care Services's Emanie Dorival and Progressive Health of Delaware's dr. David Donohue Listen • 35:15

Health and the environment can affect and shape communities across the First State in major ways – especially underserved and vulnerable communities.

We are joined for this discussion by nurse practitioner Emanie Dorival, founder of Ephphatha Medical Care Services, a Haitian medical clinic in Seaford.

And we are joined by primary care physician Dr. David Donohue – a fellow of both the American College of Physicians and American College of Lifestyle Medicine - as well as one of the owners of Progressive Health of Delaware

The podcast is brought to you by Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to strengthen communities by encouraging all Delawareans to be inspired, informed, and engaged through exploring the diversity of human experience.

We thank The National Endowment for the Humanities for

its support as part of its A More Perfect Union initiative - designed to demonstrate and enhance the critical role the humanities play in our nation, while supporting projects commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

The A More Perfect Union podcast is produced by Delaware Public Media.

