Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council weighs in on navigating COVID and vaccinating kids
The response to the COVID pandemic has reached a somewhat confusing moment.
Case numbers are significantly lower than during Omicron surge at the start of the year – and mask mandates are largely gone – leaving the appearance of normalcy in many places
But cases are ticking up again and vaccination rates – especially among kids ages 5-18 that can be vaccinated – are stagnant.
One group dealing with ongoing COVID questions – specifically vaccination - are those with disabilities, especially kids with disabilities.
To learn more about what they are facing, we are joined this week by Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council Community Relations Director Emmanuel Jenkins and Nadine Chance, whose 13-year son Eugene is living with autism.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council's Emmanuel Jenkins and Nadine Chance.