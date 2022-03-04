The Green - March 4, 2022 Listen • 50:32

Div. of Public Health unveils Delaware’s own health limits on ‘forever chemicals’

Delaware’s Div. of Public Health delivers its long-awaited proposals on enforceable limits for two kinds of the PFAS chemicals.

It’s a significant step in the state’s move to regulate the so-called “forever chemicals” which are linked to a variety of illnesses including some cancers.

Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at these proposed limits and initial reaction to them.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the state's proposed limits on PFAS chemicals in drinking water Listen • 11:13

New Education Secretary takes up to improve education in Wilmington and beyond

Last week, we brought you the first part of our interview with Delaware’s new Education Secretary Mark Holodick – a discussion about the continuing impact the pandemic is having on schools and students

But there are other issues Holodick faces as he settles into the job – and in part 2 of our conversation, we cover a few of them, including the Wilmington Learning Collaborative

Part 2 of Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne's interview with Dept. of Education Secretary Mark Holodick Listen • 16:42

Despite public support, roadblocks remain for bill allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives

Public support continues to grow for programs that would allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives.

One such bill is gaining traction in the Delaware General Assembly.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia explores what it would mean for Delawareans.

Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia reports on debate over Delaware's medically-assisted suicide bill. Listen • 9:28

Arts Playlist: Hara Wright-Smith’s ‘African Americans of Wilmington’s East Side’

A new book published last month dives into the history of Wilmington’s East Side

African Americans of Wilmington’s East Side comes from the Wilmington Alliance’s new director of economic development and inclusion, Hara Wright-Smith.

In this week’s Arts Playlist - Wright-Smith joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss her first book, which examines Wilmington’s East Side from the early 1900’s to the 1960’s.