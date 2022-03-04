New Education Secretary takes up effort to improve education in Wilmington and beyond
Last week, we brought you the first part of our interview with Delaware’s new Education Secretary Mark Holodick – a discussion about the continuing impact the pandemic is having on schools and students
But there are other issues Holodick faces as he settles into the job – and in part 2 of our conversation we cover a few of them, including the Wilmington Learning Collaborative.
Part 2 of Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne's interview with Dept. of Education Secretary Mark Holodick