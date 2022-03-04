© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

New Education Secretary takes up effort to improve education in Wilmington and beyond

Published March 4, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST
Warner Elementary school Wilmington
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media
Warner Elementary School in Wilmington is among the schools that would be managed by the Wilmington Learning Collaborative

Last week, we brought you the first part of our interview with Delaware’s new Education Secretary Mark Holodick – a discussion about the continuing impact the pandemic is having on schools and students

But there are other issues Holodick faces as he settles into the job – and in part 2 of our conversation we cover a few of them, including the Wilmington Learning Collaborative.

Part 2 of Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne's interview with Dept. of Education Secretary Mark Holodick

The Green
Stay Connected
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media