© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

New Education Secretary faces continuing COVID challenges

Published February 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST
school.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Mark Holodick is settling into his new role as Delaware’s Education Secretary.

The former Brandywine School District superintendent was nominated by Gov. Carney last fall and confirmed in January - at a time when the pandemic continues to take its toll on schools in a variety of ways.

He discusses some of those challenges in the first of a two-part interview.

Part 1 of Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne's interview with Dept. of Education Secretary Mark Holodick

The Green
Stay Connected
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne