New Education Secretary faces continuing COVID challenges
Mark Holodick is settling into his new role as Delaware’s Education Secretary.
The former Brandywine School District superintendent was nominated by Gov. Carney last fall and confirmed in January - at a time when the pandemic continues to take its toll on schools in a variety of ways.
He discusses some of those challenges in the first of a two-part interview.
Part 1 of Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne's interview with Dept. of Education Secretary Mark Holodick