Arts Playlist: Kaleidoscope: Journey of the Sharecroppers’ Granddaughter

Moore is a retired educator who taught in the Red Clay Consolidated School District for over 30 years. After she retired, she took up writing and singing full time.

She says when she chose stories for Kaleidoscope: Journey of the Sharecroppers’ Granddaughter she focused on some recurring themes.

“Some of the themes were around loss and as I said earlier - lack of confidence," Moore said. "But there was also for me - as I look at it - I was able to put my arms around how much I had been cared for and loved by various family members too, which was significant and very helpful in my overall development.”

Moore says Kaleidoscope also includes prompts that encourage readers to write their own stories.

She also notes that she hopes readers also find themselves in when reading the book.

“I hope readers will reflect on their own experiences, as well as recognize who may have been standing in their corner - even if it was silently - supporting them and look at some of the things that have been handed on to them by family members," said Moore. "And also how to get back up if you’ve been engaged or have been embraced with severe conflict.”

Moore notes that some of the most memorable stories in the book are about her father, including where she calls him after hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

Moore says she's selling the book here and at a couple of independent book stores as well.