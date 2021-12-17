UD’s National Agenda series: Nikkolas Smith

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Nikkolas Smith's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance. Listen • 16:12

Smith is a children's book author, Hollywood film illustrator and self-described “artivist.” Most recently, he illustrated The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, a just released children’s book written by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson.

You can watch this year's National Agenda Series events at the UD Center for Political Communication's website.