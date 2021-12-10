The Green - December 10, 2021 Listen • 51:17

Gov. Carney pitching new approach to Wilmington schools

Gov. John Carney is making a renewed push to solve what ails Wilmington schools – and offering a new approach to do so

Carney is calling for a “Wilmington Learning Collaborative” that would bring the main districts serving city students together to make changes and manage Wilmington schools

Contributor Larry Nagengast dives into Carney’s new plan is – and what it could mean.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Gov. Carney's 'Wilmington Learning Collaborative' plan.

Delawareans seek a return to 'normal' holiday season while pandemic concerns linger

At this time last year, the pandemic kept families separated during the holidays, postponed long-standing community gatherings, and put mall Santas at a distance.

Now, the holidays are back - to some extent - as we adjust to a “new normal” while attempting to bring back our old traditions.

Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer takes a look at how Delawareans are celebrating this season as vaccines and safety measures put us at ease - but concerns remain about a new COVID variant and an uncertain economy

Delaware Public Media's Rebecca Baer reports on efforts to return to a "normal" holiday season.

UD’s National Agenda series: Eric Michael Garcia

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year, promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”

One of this year’s six events featured a conversation with journalist Eric Michael Garcia, who recently wrote a book about his personal experience as a person with autism

The UD Center for Political Communication’s associate director Lindsay Hoffman moderated the event, and she joins us again to discuss it.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Eric Michael Garcia's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance.

Arts Playlist: Unmasked - Portraits from the Zoom Room

A new exhibition at The Mill Space in Wilmington offers an artistic spin on life in a Zoom room.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Hersh joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about her new exhibit - Unmasked - Portraits from the Zoom Room.