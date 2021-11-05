Arts Playlist: Fields + Formations at The Delaware Contemporary

The Delaware Contemporary is highlighting the works of 12 distinguished women and non-binary artists from the Mid-Atlantic region.

The exhibit, called Fields and Formations - was organized by Curator-in-Residence Kristen Hileman.

“And ultimately I arrived at 12 artists who live between Washington (DC) and Philadelphia," Hileman said. "And all of them explore color and shape and texture and even the materials themselves; so the materials from which they make their sculptures, their paintings and their prints in an abstract language.”

Hileman says it was very hard to whittle it down to just 12 artists, “One of the things that I was thinking about - again was this sort of conception of thinking about women abstractionists - is how in the past, women artists have been somewhat marginalized in the art world. They haven’t always gotten the recognition - the critical recognition or the market recognition that they deserved. And that’s specifically the case with a couple of artists who lived in Washington, D.C.”

Hileman says those two artists were Alma Thomas and Anne Truitt. Both were based in D.C. - a hotbed of abstraction from the late 1950’s and into the 70’s.

Fields and Formations is the feature exhibition in The Delaware Contemporary’s Fall/Winter Season and will be there through January 7, 2022.

Hileman notes that when it leaves Delaware the exhibit will travel to the American University’s Katzen Arts Center Museum in Washington, D.C. next spring.

The Delaware Contemporary Flow by Jae Ko

Featured artists include: Natessa Amin, Arden Bendler Browning, Carol Brown Goldberg, Alex Ebstein, Alexis Granwell, Jesse Harrod, Maren Hassinger, Jae Ko, Linling Lu, Linn Meyers, Maggie Michael and Jo Smail.

Fields and Formations is accompanied by an illustrated catalogue, designed by Glenn Dellon and with essays by Hileman and Philadelphia-based art historian and curator Jennie Hirsh.

