UD’s National Agenda series: David Hogg

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss David Hogg's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance Listen • 19:34

David Hogg is a survivor of Parkland High School shooting in Florida in 2018. Since then, he co-founded the organization “March for our Lives” which advocates for changes to gun laws.

You can watch this year's previous Nat’l Agenda Series events, and get info on upcoming events at the UD Center for Political Comminication's website.