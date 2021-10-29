UD’s National Agenda series: David Hogg
The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year – promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”
The series’ most recent speaker, gun safety advocate David Hogg, joined the Center’s associate director Lindsay Hoffman virtually last week – and Hoffman joins us this week to discuss their conversation and this year’s National Agenda series.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss David Hogg's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance
David Hogg is a survivor of Parkland High School shooting in Florida in 2018. Since then, he co-founded the organization “March for our Lives” which advocates for changes to gun laws.
You can watch this year's previous Nat’l Agenda Series events, and get info on upcoming events at the UD Center for Political Comminication's website.