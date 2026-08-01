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Money and Politics in Delaware: August 1, 2026 Listen • 49:30

Part 1: The Tax Burden Breakdown & Advanced Retirement Strategies with Bill Kane

Host Dace Blaskovitz connects with veteran Newark CPA Bill Kane (Dingwall & Kane) for a comprehensive mid-year financial checkup and tactical retirement deep dive.

Who Pays America's Taxes?: Kane opens with a stark breakdown of federal tax distribution data. He notes that the top 1% of earners pay 38% of all federal income taxes, the top 10% account for 70%, and the top 50% cover 97% of the entire tax burden—leaving the bottom 50% of earners paying just 3%.

The $1 Million Benchmark: Citing studies showing most Americans hold under $100,000 in retirement accounts, Kane outlines essential planning variables (longevity, healthcare, and education costs) and asserts that $1 million is the modern baseline for comfortable retirement.

Contribution Limits & Roth Optimization: Kane summarizes 2026 retirement rules, highlighting standard 401(k) limits of $24,500 (plus an $8,000 catch-up for those 50 and older, and a special $35,750 limit for ages 60–63) alongside traditional/Roth IRA caps. He breaks down Backdoor Roth IRAs for higher earners, Mega Backdoor 401(k) conversions (allowing up to $72,000–$83,250 in after-tax contributions), and Cash Balance Plans for business owners, which permit annual contributions up to $397,000.

Trump Accounts Operational Rules: Kane outlines the rollout of federal Trump Accounts. He details the $1,000 government seed contribution for U.S. children born between 2025 and 2028, the $5,000 annual family limit, and employer matching rules up to $2,500. He emphasizes the necessity of filing IRS Form 4547 to activate the accounts, noting that growth is exempt from FAFSA financial aid calculations and can be converted to a Roth IRA at age 18.

Delaware Tax Adjustments: Kane reviews inflationary standard deduction tweaks alongside Delaware's 2025 state law restrictions on bonus depreciation and R&D expensing.

Part 2: Macroeconomics, Real Yields, and the Fed Outlook with Robert Fry

Award-winning economist Robert Fry (Robert Fry Economics, LLC) returns to provide macro analysis on global energy markets, rate expectations, and trade policy.

The Rate Cut Fallacy & Real Yields: Fry argues that interest rate cuts no longer stimulate modern economies due to aging, risk-averse demographics reliant on interest income. Analyzing bond market moves since the outbreak of the war with Iran, he demonstrates that rising mortgage and 10-year Treasury rates are driven entirely by real yields—measured via Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)—rather than surging inflation expectations.

Oil Shocks vs. Recession Triggers: Fry reaffirms his benchmark that oil prices must hit $130 per barrel for two consecutive months to trigger a recession. He notes that while gas prices above $4 weigh on consumer sentiment, sentiment metrics do not dictate spending, and lower Chinese demand has prevented global crude from sustaining extreme highs.

The Warsh Fed & Rate Hike Pressures: Analyzing Chair Kevin Warsh's policy statement, Fry breaks down the three dissenting votes from regional Fed presidents favoring immediate quarter-point rate hikes. He predicts that if inflation does not drop rapidly, Warsh will maintain his hawkish roots and raise rates before year-end.

Tariff Validity & The "Alligator Jaw" Economy: Fry critiques President Trump's proposed tariffs targeting nations tied to forced labor supply chains, labeling the economic justification arbitrary and predicting Supreme Court scrutiny. He concludes by reframing the "K-shaped" economy as an "alligator jaw" phenomenon, where economic gains are split not by class, but between asset holders in the stock market and high-earning blue-collar trades.