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Money and Politics in Delaware: July 25, 2026 Listen • 49:46

Part 1: Federal Overreach and Downstate TPS Cliff with Rick Hogan

Host Dace Blaskovitz sits down with immigration attorney Rick Hogan (Hogan & Vandenberg) to analyze federal enforcement mandates and an impending economic crisis in Sussex County.

Hardcore Middle-of-the-Road Policy: Hogan reiterates that immigration must be managed first as an economic engine. He criticizes Congress for 30-plus years of inaction, pointing out that treating immigration purely through a security lens—rather than as a labor force pipeline—damages both national and local economies.

Federal Subpoenas of State Employment Data: Hogan addresses the federal administration's efforts to demand state employment and voter records. While asserting that states have sovereign authority over their records, he predicts federal authorities will gain access, uncover isolated administrative errors, and use them to politically chastise local governance.

The Downstate Haitian TPS Cliff: Hogan issues a stark warning regarding the stripped Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians. With 4,000 to 5,000 Haitian workers in downstate Delaware—primarily employed in poultry processing plants and elder care facilities—losing their work authorization, local communities face a severe economic strain. Because Haiti remains under a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" warning due to gang violence, workers cannot return, leaving local landlords, employers, and state taxpayers to handle the fallout.

Deportation Metrics vs. Local Families: Hogan discusses how rigid arrest quotas force ICE agents to detain long-term, non-criminal residents—such as a recent arrest of a 25-year Delaware resident at a Wawa—damaging families, local businesses, and community trust.

Part 2: Delaware’s Revolutionary War Legacy with John Sweeney

Journalist and historian John Sweeney returns to discuss the solemn operations at Dover Air Force Base and highlight the history of the Delaware Continentals ahead of America's 250th anniversary.

Dover Air Force Base Mortuary: Sweeney outlines the history of the Charles C. Carson Center for Mortuary Affairs, explaining how military fallen are returned through dignified transfers. He notes that these transfers were made public in 2009, contrasting modern individualized honors with the mass returns of World War II.

The Storied Delaware Continentals: As the nation approaches its semiquincentennial, Sweeney details the heroics of the Delaware Blues. Starting with 550 men under Colonel John Haslet at the Battle of Long Island in 1776, the regiment fought in 33 major battles, shrinking to fewer than 100 soldiers by the Battle of Eutaw Springs in 1781.

Forgotten First State Patriots:



Colonel John Haslet: An Irish-born minister and physician who organized Delaware's first regiment and was killed at the Battle of Princeton.



An Irish-born minister and physician who organized Delaware's first regiment and was killed at the Battle of Princeton. Captain Robert Kirkwood: A Newark Academy alumnus who fought in 33 battles, survived multiple wounds, and was eventually killed during the Northwest Indian War on the Wabash.



A Newark Academy alumnus who fought in 33 battles, survived multiple wounds, and was eventually killed during the Northwest Indian War on the Wabash. Captain Thomas Holland: A former British officer who trained the Delaware Blues into an elite fighting unit before being mortally wounded at Germantown.



A former British officer who trained the Delaware Blues into an elite fighting unit before being mortally wounded at Germantown. Sergeant Major William Seymour: The diarist whose detailed journal preserved the military record of the Southern Campaign.

Part 3: Concierge Health Navigation & Functional Medicine with Chris Hover

In the final segment, Blaskovitz speaks with Chris Hover, PA-C, founder of Plexus Precision Health, to discuss emerging trends in direct-to-consumer telehealth and preventive wellness.

Upstream Preventive Care: Hover explains his transition from physical medicine and pain management into functional medicine, focusing on catching metabolic and hormonal declines before they manifest as chronic diagnoses.

Managing GLP-1s & Peptide Therapy: Hover warns against unmonitored online weight-loss platforms. He emphasizes that rapid weight loss via GLP-1 receptor agonists can cause severe muscle atrophy without proper nutrition oversight, strength training, and an exit strategy.

Hormone Optimization: Addressing the decline of testosterone in younger men and hormone replacement therapies for women in perimenopause and menopause, Hover highlights the limitations of standard annual blood panels and the benefits of comprehensive, out-of-pocket concierge models that bypass insurance restrictions.