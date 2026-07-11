Money and Politics in Delaware: July 11, 2026 Listen • 49:42

Part 1: The End-of-Session Marathon & The Veto Shock with Katie Tabeling

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes back Katie Tabeling, Editor of the Delaware Business Times, to dissect a rapid succession of major legislative, infrastructural, and economic structural developments shaking the First State.

The Historic Line-Item Veto: In an unprecedented move that caught lawmakers completely flat-footed, Governor Matt Meyer exercised a line-item veto inside the state's massive $1.29 billion bond bill. Citing fiscal "affordability," Meyer entirely struck down a hard-fought $35 million appropriation earmarked for critical expansions and historic updates to Delaware's cramped Legislative Hall.

Stablecoin 2.0 Legislation: Governor Meyer signed a series of sweeping consumer protection and regulatory bills establishing a pioneering framework for cryptocurrency and Stablecoin enterprises. Framed as a modern adaptation of Governor Pete DuPont’s legendary 1980s bank acts, the laws signal to global financial networks that Delaware is open for digital asset commerce.

The 70-Bill Marathon: Tabeling recaps the final night of the general assembly—a grueling legislative sprint that saw lawmakers process 70 separate bills before adjourning at 6:00 a.m.. Notable causalities that fell short of final floor votes included a highly lobbied measure to prohibit credit card transaction fees on server tips, and a contentious mandate requiring union labor on public school construction projects valued at $1 million or more.

The Turnover at DPP: Tabeling breaks the news of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership’s strategic recruitment of Monique Claiborne Cardwell as its incoming President and CEO. Cardwell, a veteran investment banker and fiscal turnaround specialist who previously managed Detroit's post-bankruptcy incentives and Oregon's public-private matrix, is slated to assume command on September 14th.

First State Innovation & Expansion: A look at Newark-based startup AirJewel, which just unveiled its commercial dumpster-sized "Prime" water harvester. Using vacuums and metal-organic frameworks to extract 60 to 80 liters of water per hour out of air molecules, the product is embarking on a European roadshow targeting hyperscaler tech giants like Google and Microsoft to serve as a redundant water source for data centers. Additionally, development firm Harvey and Hannah Associates quietly expanded south of the C&D Canal, acquiring 103 Middletown acres for $25 million to build a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial warehouse complex.

Part 2: The "Dexit" Truth inside the Division of Corporations Report

Tabeling and Blaskovitz dive headfirst into the highly anticipated, newly unsealed annual report from Delaware's Division of Corporations, which was quietly pushed out as a "Friday afternoon news dump" right before the July 4th holiday weekend.

The Shell vs. The Mothership: While the report boasts that 334,000 new entities were formed in 2025 (a 15% increase bringing the state's baseline to 2.2 million entities), Tabelin unmasks the flaw in the data. She notes that massive, high-revenue public Fortune 500 companies are lumped together with empty shell corporations used to buy private islands.

The Growth/Revenue Paradox: Tabeling flags a critical, blinking warning indicator for economists: despite the record growth cited by the state, overall franchise revenues remained essentially flat year-over-year.

Part 3: The Broken Brand and the Road to Federalization with Charles Elson

Corporate governance pioneer Charles Elson returns to put down the hammer on how the state’s self-inflicted legal wounds have compromised its historical identity.

The "Watergate" Treatment of Michael Houghton: Elson details the unprecedented and hostile termination of ALFA member Michael Houghton from DFAC. Houghton was fired directly by Governor Meyer midway through his term for simply demanding to see real-time corporate franchise receipts at the March meeting. Elson warns that firing an independent watchdog for asking an uncomfortable question completely destroys the public and rating agency credibility that DFAC spent 50 years cultivating.

The Pendleton Swing of SB 313 & SB 21: Elson provides a masterclass on how Senate Bill 313 and Senate Bill 21 completely shattered Delaware's legal "equipoise". By stepping in politically to overrule dozens of Chancery and Supreme Court precedents, the legislature permanently tilted the balance away from minority investors to insulate controlling shareholders from conflict-of-interest transactions.

The Texas Business Court Contrast: Sharing insights from a recent, highly litigated proxy battle out of Texas, Elson reveals the structural vulnerabilities of competitor states. He notes that Texas business judges are appointed on highly vulnerable two-year political cycles by the governor, leading to severe legal delays and sudden judge recusals that would never stand in Delaware. However, because Delaware chose to politically copy Texas's management-first laws, it has effectively flushed its global brand down the drain.

The "Musk Effect" on CEO Pay: Elson laments the wider collateral fallout of the Elon Musk pay package saga, warning that the emergence of massive, copycat "moonshot" executive compensation models is creating highly problematic asset structures for ordinary institutional shareholders.

The Certainty of Federalization: Elson gives his ultimate warning: by starting a "race to the bottom" against Texas, Delaware has guaranteed that a major corporate entity will eventually blow up, forcing a reactionary SEC to step in, mandate a singular national corporate code, and move all business litigation permanently into federal courts.