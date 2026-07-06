Money and Politics in Delaware: July 4, 2026 Listen • 49:46

Part 1: Tax Season Realities and Real Estate Rules with Bill Kane

Host Dace Blaskovitz opens the show with veteran CPA Bill Kane (Dingle and Kane) to cut through the noise of the federal tax system and address pressing mid-year financial questions.

Who Carries the Tax Burden: Kane breaks down federal data showing that the top 10% of earners pay 70% of all income taxes, while the bottom 50% contribute 3%, arguing that the system is heavily politicized rather than optimized for simple, fair revenue collection.

Real Estate Professional Status: A deep dive into the strict criteria required to qualify as a "real estate professional"—including the 750-hour rule and material participation—and why failing to meet these benchmarks can trap investors under passive loss limitations.

The "Trump Accounts" Rollout: Kane addresses the most common questions surrounding the newly launched Trump accounts for children. He details the $1,000 government contribution for children born between 2025 and 2028, the $5,000 annual contribution cap, and the requirement to activate accounts via Form 4547. He also highlights early rollout hurdles, such as the potential requirement to file a gift tax return for contributions and the possibility of state-level taxation on earnings.

The Mortgage Overpayment Trap: Citing a Wall Street Journal report, Kane warns that Americans overpay roughly $78,000 in interest over the life of a mortgage because they fail to comparison shop, with older, wealthier individuals being the most prone to this mistake.

Part 2: Mid-Year Economic Forecast and Fed Chair Warsh’s Agenda with Robert Fry

Delaware-based economist Robert Fry (Robert Fry Economics, LLC) joins the second half to analyze the latest jobs report and the strategic shifts occurring at the Federal Reserve.

The Jobs Report Breakdown: Fry analyzes the latest employment data, noting that while nonfarm payrolls grew by 57,000—missing the expected 115,000—the unemployment rate actually ticked down from 4.3% to 4.2% due to a stabilization in the labor force.

The 2% Trend Growth Forecast: For the remainder of 2026, Fry predicts a stable 2% trend growth, driven by necessary inventory rebuilding in the fourth quarter, and expects the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady while they digest new data.

Kevin Warsh’s Fed Overhaul: Fry discusses the tenure of new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, praising his commitment to shaking up the Fed's insular culture. He breaks down Warsh’s five new task forces—covering communication policy, balance sheet management, inflation frameworks, economic data sources, and productivity—and why these shifts are critical for correcting past forecasting errors.

The Housing Metric Flaw: Fry argues that the Fed must move away from using "owner's equivalent rent" as a primary inflation metric, advocating instead for an index that incorporates actual house prices to prevent future asset bubbles.

The Social Security Horizon: Addressing the looming 2032 shortfall, Fry predicts that politicians will likely opt to increase payroll taxes on younger generations rather than cut benefits, as the political cost of the latter is too high.