Money and Politics in Delaware: June 20, 2026 Listen • 49:33

Part 1: Stagnant Growth and Structural Chicanery with Charlie Copeland

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes back former State Senator Charlie Copeland to break down the severe economic undercurrents and institutional violations confronting the First State.

The Bleak Economic Reality: Copeland counters the state’s financial messaging by highlighting a staggering 5.3% unemployment rate—tying Delaware with Nevada and California for the worst in the nation. He reveals that the civilian labor force is shrinking, with systemic year-over-year job losses spanning leisure and hospitality (-1,500), manufacturing (-1,100), and the financial center (-800).

The Gross Receipts Tax Barrier: Explaining why medium-sized businesses fail to grow, Copeland points to Delaware's hidden sales tax—the gross receipts tax—which acts as an invisible burden on local commerce.

The DFAC Machination: Copeland slams the administration's sudden "discovery" of an 8.2% growth rate in corporate franchise revenue—jumping by hundreds of millions in a 30-day window—only for the forecast to drop back to 0% for the subsequent years. He links this directly to the silencing of veteran advisor Michael Houghton, who was removed for demanding real numbers at the March meeting.

Systemic Port Failure and Hospital Overreach: A deep dive into Democratic State Auditor Lydia York's performance audit of the Diamond State Port Corporation. Copeland details a billion-dollar legacy of mismanagement, including uncollected vendor fees and open meeting violations. He also breaks down House Bill 13, warning that expanding free hospital care to families earning $165,000 under the guise of "charity care" effectively federalizes the state’s hospital network.

Part 2: The Dying Golden Goose with Charles Elson

Corporate governance pioneer Charles Elson returns to deliver a high-stakes warning regarding the accelerating unraveling of the Delaware corporate franchise.

The Loss of the Moral High Ground: Elson explains how Delaware spent a century building a peerless reputation based on predictability, judicial neutrality, and an expert Court of Chancery. By allowing the legislature to step in and overrule dozens of Supreme Court precedents to protect a small sliver of controlling shareholders, that global brand has evaporated.

The Real Corporate Exodus: Elson highlights the reality of "Dexit," noting that 17 companies have officially sought shareholder approval to flee Delaware this proxy season alone. With corporate behemoths like ExxonMobil, Tesla, and SpaceX shifting their legal homes to Texas, reincorporation is no longer a marketplace anomaly.

Penny Wise, Pound Foolish: Elson fiercely aligns with veteran lobbyist Bob Byrd in mocking the Secretary of State's defense of the Harris-Townsend proposal to raise franchise fees. He calls the logic of willingly sacrificing 12% of market share by hiking prices during a heavy competitive threat a corporate "head-scratcher".

The Road to Federalization: Elson delivers his final timeline prediction: the moment a major corporate entity faces an Enron-style financial collapse in a hyper-protective state like Texas, a reactionary Congress will strip corporate regulation away from the states entirely, rendering the Delaware franchise completely irrelevant.