Money and Politics in Delaware: June 6, 2026 Listen • 49:46

Part 1: Bill Kane on tax complexity and the filing season just past

Kane framed the federal income tax as a self-assessment system that depends on honest reporting, but argued that its sheer complexity now undermines that premise. He walked through six items his firm specifically flagged to clients this year — foreign accounts, cryptocurrency, tips, overtime, financed vehicle purchases, and the new "Trump accounts" — noting the first two carry steep penalties or heightened IRS scrutiny, and the last four are new under the "big beautiful bill." He illustrated the hidden complexity behind seemingly simple questions (who counts as a dependent, how a single W-2 is taxed across jurisdictions) and cautioned that DIY software like TurboTax only works if the user answers every question correctly.

On who pays, Kane cited (roughly 2023) figures: the top 1% pay 38% of taxes, the top 10% pay 70%, the top 50% pay 97% — leaving the bottom half at 3%. Blaskovitz floated his "DACE rule" that members of Congress should have to file their own returns. Kane then covered investment-income taxation, noting capital gains rates aren't a flat 15% but range from 0% to 20% federally, plus the 3.8% net investment income tax, which can push the effective Delaware rate as high as ~30%.

On Delaware specifically, Kane noted the state's graduated rate tops out at 6.6% on income over $60,000 — a low threshold — and predicted that one-party control makes a new higher bracket ("make the wealthy pay their fair share") likely soon. He said this year's returns generally showed tax reductions, driven largely by the SALT cap rising from $10,000 to $40,000, followed by the senior, overtime, and tips deductions. He strongly endorsed Roth IRAs (emphasizing tax-free, not merely tax-deferred, growth) and Trump accounts (trumpaccounts.gov is live; funding opens July 4, with BNY Mellon/Robinhood as the initial financial agent and a $1,000 federal contribution for children born 2025–2028).

Part 2: Robert Fry on a resilient economy, sticky inflation, and oil

Fry's headline: the economy is more resilient than expected, inflation is firmer than expected, and no rate cuts are coming. He cited a strong May jobs report (+172,000 nonfarm payrolls, big upward revisions to March and April totaling +93,000, unemployment steady at 4.3%), plus strong JOLTS, ADP, and ISM manufacturing data — though he flagged that Delaware's 5.3% unemployment is among the nation's highest. He credited the AI build-out (equipment and software investment) and permanent immediate-expensing tax policy for offsetting the drags from tariffs and elevated oil.

On inflation, he noted PCE running well above the Fed's 2% target (3.5% headline, 3.2% core as of March) and firming, and said markets were pricing a 62% chance of a hike before year-end — though he personally expects the Fed to hold and wait. He discussed the "K-shaped economy," tying the gap partly to poor financial-literacy education and praising Trump/"Invest in America" accounts (crediting Brad Gerstner) for potentially creating a new generation of stock owners. On the profits-vs-wages divergence (profits up ~50% since 2019 vs. real wages up ~3%), he invoked Adam Smith as both a free-market and an antitrust thinker, arguing competitive markets require some antitrust enforcement.

On oil, Fry argued recessions come from the shock of rapid price spikes, not sustained high prices — so $100/barrel for an extended period likely doesn't trigger a recession, but a closed Strait of Hormuz draining global inventories eventually forces prices higher. He noted Saudi/UAE bypass pipelines and predicted that if the Strait stays closed, Gulf states will simply build more pipeline capacity to make it irrelevant. On tariffs, he allowed for geopolitical justifications (national defense), but said he'd prioritize honoring USMCA with Canada and Mexico and would put China last — he's far more comfortable with tariffs on Chinese goods than on close neighbors.