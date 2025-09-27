© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Money and Politics in Delaware

Money and Politics in Delaware: September 27, 2015

By Dace Blaskovitz
Published September 27, 2025 at 7:47 PM EDT
Money and Politics in Delaware: September 27, 2015

First half is Delaware-based immigration attorney Rick Hogan commenting on the Trump Administration’s attack on HB-1 visas. The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) explains Delaware’s 38th ranking in their Rich States, Poor States report. And our reassessment whisperer Ron Morris believes - in addition to the current pain of reassessment – New Castle County will face ANOTHER tax hike next year!

Money and Politics in Delaware
Stay Connected
Dace Blaskovitz
Dace J. Blaskovitz is a Delaware Valley and national investment and financial advisor with over four decades of experience.
See stories by Dace Blaskovitz