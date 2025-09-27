Money and Politics in Delaware: September 27, 2015 Listen • 49:37

First half is Delaware-based immigration attorney Rick Hogan commenting on the Trump Administration’s attack on HB-1 visas. The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) explains Delaware’s 38th ranking in their Rich States, Poor States report. And our reassessment whisperer Ron Morris believes - in addition to the current pain of reassessment – New Castle County will face ANOTHER tax hike next year!