Money and Politics in Delaware

Money and Politics in Delaware - Jan. 11, 2025

By Dace Blaskovitz
Published January 17, 2025 at 1:15 PM EST
PACs tend to represent specific interests or ideologies and their finances mainly come from the wealthy, various corporations, or labor unions.
Stock Up
Money and Politics in Delaware - Jan.11, 2025

Guest this week:

Charles Elson - Retired Univ. of Delaware Professor of Finance and Edgar S. Woolard Chair in Corporate Governance. Founding Director of the Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance. Executive editor-at-large of Directors & Boards.

Bill Kaine - Certified Public Accountant and founding shareholder of Dingle and Kane, P.A. Member of the Delaware Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The views and opinions presented on this program are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily represent the positions of Delaware Public Media Corporation, Artisans’ Bank and their leaders and employees.

