Saturdays at 4:00pm

Broadcasting from the heart of Europe since 1976

Inside Europe is a weekly deep dive into the twists and turns of European current affairs, politics and culture, brought to you by Germany’s international broadcaster.

A veteran of the European broadcasting landscape, Inside Europe has been covering European affairs for half a century. Inside Europe's correspondents were there when the Berlin Wall fell, when the Balkans wars broke out and when Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Now the continent is changing again, and Inside Europe is rising to the challenge with a combination of expert analysis and on-the-ground reporting, investigating the issues shaping the headlines and throwing new light on lesser known aspects of life in the various countries of Europe.