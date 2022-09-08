Candidate Conversations 2022: State Treasurer candidate Colleen Davis
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.
Among the races we are examining is the race for State Treasurer and in this interview, incumbent Democrat Colleen Davis.
Davis is seeking a second term as Treasurer.
She won the office in 2018 – defeating Republican Ken Simpler and the Green Party’s David Chandler
Her campaign website is here.
We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.
Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.
