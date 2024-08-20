Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. House Sarah McBride

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. House Sarah McBride Listen • 20:48

McBride was elected to the Delaware state Senate in 2020 – representing the Wilmington area 1st District and won reelection unopposed in 2022.

She previously served as the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, the country's largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, and during the 2016 Democratic National Convention became the first openly transgender person to address a national party convention.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

