ChristianaCare CEO announces retirement, Schwartz named as successor

ChristianaCare President and CEO Dr. Janice Nevin announces her retirement after 12 years in the position.

Nevin has more than 23 years of experience with the ChristianaCare health system, joining in 2002 as Chair of Family and Community Medicine, before moving on to Executive Director of the Wilmington campus and then Chief Medical Officer.

She was named CEO and President in 2014, and ChristianaCare leadership says in those 12 years, the health system has grown into one of the nation’s most respected healthcare providers.

Ed Cunicelli Nevin served ChristianaCare for over 23 years.

Board Chair George Foutrakis thanked Dr. Nevin for her service in a statement, adding her leadership shaped ChristianaCare into a “a mission-driven organization grounded in compassion”

ChristianaCare also named current Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Jenn Schwartz as Nevin’s successor following what they called a “very thoughtful and thorough process”

ChristianaCare leaders add they have “tremendous confidence” in Schwartz due to her existing understanding of the system's mission, caregivers, and patients.

Navin’s retirement and Schwartz’s subsequent appointment go into effect September 1st.

