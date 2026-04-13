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UDance 2026 raises over $1.7 million

Delaware Public Media | By Isreal Hale
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:24 PM EDT
UDance 2026 fundraising total reveal in the Bob Carpenter Center
University of Delaware
UDance 2026 fundraising total reveal in the Bob Carpenter Center

The University of Delaware’s UDance fundraiser raised just over $1.7 million dollars during the annual dance marathon Sunday.

That number was close to the $1.8 million raised a year ago - and pushed the total amount raised over the event’s 20 years to nearly $24 million.

This year’s event at the Bob Carpenter Center also set a new record with over 4,500 people participating - attracting students from all across campus, including acapella singing clubs, greek life organizations, and student athletics.

"We've heard from a lot of our heroes that it was their favorite UDance ever. That means a lot, we do it all for them" said Alexis Hollinger, UD student and Media Engagement and Website Chair for UDance.

UDance is one of the UD’s largest philanthropic organizations, and efforts to raise funds for its sole beneficiary, The Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation.

The Be Positive Foundation has been supporting children diagnosed with childhood cancer and funding cancer research since 2007. It was created when Andrew McDonough died at 14 following a battle with Leukemia.
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Isreal Hale
Isreal joined Delaware Public Media in July 2025.
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