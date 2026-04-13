Autism Delaware hosts its 20th annual "Walk for Autism" on April 18

Autism Delaware hosts its annual “ Walk for Autism ” on Saturday, April 18 at Dover Motor Speedway.

This is the 20th year of the walk, and its second at the speedway. Proceeds from the event go to help Autism Delaware fulfill its statewide mission. Autism Delaware’s Dan Getman says that each year, the organization interacts with thousands of people across the state through its family programs, adult work programs, and community outreach.

Autism Delaware's Dan Getman talks about the organization's wide-ranging mission. Listen • 3:28

“We try to kind of be a one-size-fits-all for the state of Delaware, but really our goal as an organization is to continue to increase that awareness and the acceptance of people that are on the spectrum,” he says.

The event is more than a fundraiser, he says. It’s also an opportunity for members of the community to check in with each other.

“It's what we refer to as our family reunion,” he says. “We have about 1,500 plus individuals that come out every year and support this. So it's always a great time again to see all of our families and see their friends and family that come with them on these big walk teams that they put together.”

The walk itself is actually two walks, including one at 10:00 a.m. or those with sensory sensitivities, Getman says.

“That won't have any announcements, the music's turned off, there's no flashing lights, no fireworks, none of that,” he explains. “So anybody with high sensory needs can come and feel pretty secure that they can walk around this track in relative peace.

Autism Delaware's Dan Getman talks about the challenges of dealing with misinformation and disinformation. Listen • 1:47

In addition to the walk, there will also be a festival area with food trucks, a mobile health center, and resources for people on the spectrum and those who care for them, says Autism Delaware’s McKenzie Walsh.

“So we've got a bunch of resources there for people who have been dealing with this for a long time or who are brand new and just need some new information,” she says.