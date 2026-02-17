Three Delaware projects receive grants for conservation projects in the Delaware River Watershed

Delaware River Watershed Conservation partners – including three in Delaware – are awarded money to go to conservation projects.

$12.5 million was awarded to support 30 projects, and the grants will generate another $17 million in matching contributions.

Delaware Wild Lands was awarded nearly $500,000, which triggered matching funds totaling $997,800.

Sandra Cross with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service explains how this money will be used.

"This project really is to identify and prioritize opportunities for habitat restoration in Kent County, Delaware specifically around the Milford Neck Preserve,” said Cross. “This project will result in a master management plan that can be used by land managers for future restoration projects."

This project benefits threatened and endangered species including migratory shorebirds, saltmarsh sparrow and horseshoe crabs.

The Red Clay School District was awarded about $238,000 triggering another $247,000 in matching funds for pollinator habitat restoration. Cross says this project has a specific goal.

"To install pollinator and rain gardens to improve wildlife habitat and water quality, especially on our school grounds, and this project overall will restore about 13 000 square feet of pollinator habitat," said Cross.

Delaware Nature Society received $263,400 which generated another $266,700 in matching funds to evaluate success at previously planted pollinator gardens in Wilmington.

The Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund is accepting applications for its 2026 grant program. Proposals are due on Thursday, March 26.