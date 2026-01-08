Delaware Agriculture Week to begin Jan. 12

Delaware Agriculture Week kicks off Jan. 12 at the State Fairgrounds in Harrington.

During last year’s Ag Week, organizers cancelled the poultry sessions after two flocks tested positive for avian influenza. The virus is typically found in wild birds and can result in increased mortality within a flock. In rare cases, it can be passed to humans.

If there is another outbreak or biosecurity concern, several sessions require pre-registering to allow a smooth transition to virtual meetings.

Delaware’s Department of Agriculture Chief of Community Relations Michael Lewis said it’s important to bring the ag community together at the start of the year.

“And there's always some innovation going on in the agriculture community, one way or the other,” Lewis said. “These events allow people to come together and increase their learning and see what could be on the horizon for the coming year, and maybe try to think about and brainstorm different ways to tackle challenges.”

Lewis added Ag Week brings industry members together during its slower season to network and get up to date on new practices.

“There's morning, afternoon and evening sessions at the Delaware State Fairgrounds, and it covers everything from processing vegetables and woodland management sessions to agronomy with soybeans and small grains and the Urban Farm and Food Coalition, small flock poultry sessions.”

Ag Week runs from Monday, Jan. 12 to Thursday, Jan. 15.

Folks looking to earn credits for Delaware and Maryland pesticide applicators and nutrient management and Certified Crop Advising can do so throughout the week.

The programs are a partnership between the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension and the Delaware State University Cooperative Extension.