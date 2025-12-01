Patient data at ChristianaCare was compromised in a cybersecurity incident earlier this year

ChristianaCare is among the healthcare organizations around the country whose data was involved in a cybersecurity incident at Oracle Health – the former Cerner Corporation.

Despite that breach, ChristianaCare says that its IT systems were not impacted, and its clinical operation wasn’t disrupted.

Oracle Health is a third-party electronic health records vendor that many healthcare providers use, ChristianaCare among them.

Oracle informed Christiana in April that an unauthorized third party got access to the legacy Cerner system as early as January 22 of this year and certain data was obtained.

Oracle investigated, and in late September provided ChristianaCare with a list of patients whose information might have been involved.

ChristianaCare notes that information varied by patient but names, Social Security numbers and information included within patient medical records might have been exposed.

The medical records could include doctors, diagnoses, medicines, test results, images, care, treatment and medical record numbers.

Patients whose information was involved will receive a letter which will include an offer of a complimentary two-year membership to credit monitoring and/or minor identity protection services.

Christiana encourages patients to review statements from health care providers and health insurers and report any inaccuracies immediately to the provider or insurer.