Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement warns Newark residents of fraudulent marijuana operation

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published October 23, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT

The Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement warned the public about an illegitimate marijuana operation in Newark.

The Division issued a scam alert last week. Staff at Fresh Delaware, a marijuana dispensary in Newark, reported “Fresh Cannabis" business cards and flyers circulating the area, advertising delivery services and falsely claiming to be connected with Fresh.

But delivery for marijuana products isn’t legal in Delaware, according to Lt. Mike Loiseau.

“This is not a legitimate marijuana adult use business in the State of Delaware, and that it is, again, the products that they're selling, they're not tested through our regulated market,” Loiseau said. “So they could be harmful.”

Loiseau added that folks could run into other issues if they decide to buy products through illegitimate means.

“You may send them delivery, you may send them payment, you may or may not get a product,” Loiseau said.

He explained that marijuana delivery services are a telltale sign of fraudulent business in Delaware.

“The delivery is not something we have in Delaware,” Loiseau said. You can't Door Dash your marijuana, unfortunately. So you're going to have to go in person. You'll have to go to that store and make that purchase.”

The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner has a full list of legitimate dispensaries at its website. All active, legitimate dispensaries in the First State were medical dispensaries that transitioned to serving the adult use market.

More information on licensed dispensaries can be found at the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner’s website.

Loiseau said the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with information or tips contact Division Corporal Tristin Burris.
