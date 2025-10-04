House of Refuge brings a residential facility to Magnolia for women in recovery

Delaware nonprofit Women of Value opened a low-intensity residential program in September for women recovering from substance use.

Delaware has the second highest drug overdose death rate in the country, according to Delaware Health and Social Services. And the Addiction Center reports Delaware has 51 for alcohol and drug rehab centers available.

Women of Value founder and executive director Ruth Yeboah said there aren’t enough resources in the state, much less ones like House of Refuge, which specifically targets women.

“Some may complete detox or inpatient treatments, but then they have nowhere to go,” Yeboah said. “So when you leave detox, you're left to yourself, so to speak. But now you have a safe and a structured place that will help you through the next phase. So we fill in the gap to prevent relapse.”

The House opened to residents in Magnolia at the end of September. It offers individualized plans for each resident, including resources and services like therapy, food and employment support.

Yeboah said the mission is to help women with substance use disorder become independent.

“So they're not going back, living on somebody's couch and being dependent on them,” Yeboah said. “They come to us. We're able to support their mental health. We're able to support them or refer them out, and so by the time they go back out, they can afford housing.”

Yeboah added it’s important that women in recovery have a structured environment to lean on as they start a new chapter of life.

“The structure gives them things to do so that they're not just idle,” Yeboah said. “It supports them with their work. It helps them to reintegrate back into society.”

Yeboah pointed out The House is not a hospital or a detox center. It’s an ASAM 3.1 care center, or a clinically managed safe home with supports for residents. Treatment is only required to be five hours per week, according to American Addiction Centers.

Those interested in the House of Refuge can find more information at the Women of Value website.