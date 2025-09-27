ChristianaCare celebrates 40 years of school-based health centers.

ChristianaCare marks the 40th anniversary of its first school-based health center in the state of Delaware.

The Middletown High School location was the first of ChristianaCare’s statewide school-based health centers. There are now 56 across the First State

Governor Matt Meyer lauded the program as a benefit not only to students but to teachers and educators.

“When there are challenges across our community, it's in our public-school buildings that we often see those challenges first, and we often put the responsibility and, at times, the burden of being on the frontlines of those crises in the hands and the hearts of teachers. ” he said.

Yvonne Camac, Senior Coordinator of Health Services for the Appoquinimink School District, says programs like these directly benefit the quality of a student’s education.

“You need an education to stay healthy, and you have to be healthy to be educated. The partnership between our schools and our wellness centers is vital to keep our kids healthy and educated because it goes both ways” she told DPM.

Camac says the services are “necessary”, and increase time students spend in the classroom as well as saving time for parents, some who have busy work schedules.

ChristianaCare has also expanded to include behavioral health services in elementary schools that are considered in “high need”.

ChristianaCare officials report their school-based program serves over 13,000 students statewide, handling nearly 30,000 visits each year.

The services provided include medical and nutritional services, health education, as well as behavioral health treatment; counseling with these centers is done on a confidential basis where students can visit without notification of the parent.

Centers can also provide referrals to other health specialists if needed.