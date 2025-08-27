Gov. Meyer seeks public input on future rural healthcare investments.

Gov. Matt Meyer is seeking public input on potential investments the state will make with its share of federal Rural Healthcare Transformation Program funding.

The Rural Healthcare Transformation Program, put into place by Congress to aid rural hospitals and healthcare providers impacted by funding cuts, is distributing 50 billion dollars nationally.

Gov Meyer’s Deputy Policy Director Kevin Meyers explained the scope of the funding and how the First State can benefit.

“It’s split into two halves, we have $25 billion that is, by the letter of the law, supposed to be split evenly among states with approved plans, which means that of that $25 billion Delaware might have access to up to $500 million." he said.

That division is not based on a per capita adjustment, meaning each qualifying state will get an equal split of the first half of the investment.

The other $25 billion from the Rural Healthcare Transformation program will be awarded on a competitive basis.

This funding is intended to fill gaps in rural healthcare funding that might otherwise be aided with hospital taxes. Delaware Medicaid Director Andrew Wilson says the state is in a unique position.

"Delaware is a slightly different position where our hospital tax is more of a lost opportunity if we don’t get it, because we don’t have it now. We’re working on it, we’d love to get it, we’re working very hard for it. So, the rural health fund is a little bit more open ended” he said.

Meyer - in a statement - says he wants to hear from patients, providers, and advocates who know these communities best to guide the state’s investments in what he’s calling a once in a generation opportunity.

Under federal guidelines, states must invest in at least three categories of rural health improvements, which may include:



Evidence-based interventions to improve prevention and chronic disease management



Payments to health care providers for specified services



Consumer-facing, technology-driven solutions for prevention and chronic disease management



Training and technical assistance for use of technology (e.g., remote monitoring, AI, robotics)



Recruiting and retaining a clinical workforce in rural areas with a minimum five-year service commitment



IT upgrades—cybersecurity, efficiency improvements, better outcomes



Supporting communities in “right-sizing” their health care delivery systems



Access to opioid use disorder, substance use, and mental health services



Innovative care models, including value-based care and alternative payment mechanisms



Other CMS-approved efforts to promote sustainable, high-quality rural health care services



Those interested in commenting have until 5pm on September 19th to do so.