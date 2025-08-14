© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Bayhealth launches partnership to facilitate organ donation

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published August 14, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT
Bay Health Medical Center
Ron Blunt
/
Bayhealth Medical Center
Bay Health Medical Center

Bayhealth is streamlining the process of donating organs and tissues through a new partnership.

Bayhealth is teaming up with Gift Of Life Donor Program to make organ and tissue donation faster through a data-sharing arrangement, integrating clinical data from Bayhealth into Gift of Life’s records.

When a potential donor is identified, Bayhealth reaches out to Gift of Life, which then talks to the donor or their family, and facilitates getting the organ or tissue to the recipient. Deborah Hines oversees the program for Bayhealth.

“We continue to provide the care to the patient and their families, and they facilitate all of those conversations," she says. "Everything that needs to be done, they take care of that for us.”

Bayhealth is the first hospital in Delaware - and the third in the nation - to implement the new technology.

“It's a major accomplishment and it just helps us to identify more potential candidates so that we get those tissues and organs donated if possible," Hines says.

Hines says that right now, over 300 Delawareans are awaiting organ transplants.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny