ChristianaCare and Virtua Health to explore co-founding regional not-for-profit health system

Delaware’s largest health organization ChristianaCare signs a non-binding letter of intent with Southern Jersey health organization Virtua Health to explore a regional not-for-profit health system.

The new system would provide care across more than 10 contiguous counties in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The partnership would include over 600 sites of care, close to 30,000 employees and various academic programs that would support more than 500 residents and fellows.

Both organizations say the collaboration would include creating more convenient access to urgent, primary and behavioral health care, as well as a commitment to improve maternal risk management across the region.

“The future of quality health care in America will be shaped by those who take action today to invest in, care for, and be a champion for the needs of patients,” President and Chief Executive Officer of ChristianaCare Janice Nevin said in a statement. “At a time of great uncertainty in health care, ChristianaCare and Virtua Health have the foresight and courage to explore what is possible. We are excited to take this bold step to double down on our mission, multiply our excellence and ensure our legacy of high-quality care in our local communities for generations to come.”

Both ChristianaCare and Virtua Health will continue to operate as separate, independent entities while they explore this potential arrangement.

Both parties will now engage in due diligence with the intention of negotiating and signing definitive agreements and seeking regulatory approvals. Day-to-day operations within both entities will remain unchanged during the finalization.

"This is an exciting first step in a collaborative journey to amplify the strengths of two trusted health systems,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of Virtua Health Dennis Pullin in a statement. “We see this as a unique opportunity to shape the future of care in this region with innovation and intention. Together, we aim to create an integrated regional health system built on human connection, clinical excellence and a deep commitment to all people in the communities we serve.”

"This collaboration is about two vibrant organizations coming together and doing even more for a growing number of communities we serve,” said Chair of the ChristianaCare Health System Board George Foutrakis in a statement. “Our vision for this new health system – when Medicare and Medicaid are facing cuts and many hospitals are struggling to stay open – gives me hope and excitement for our future and for the health of our neighbors.”

Both health organizations declined interviews to comment further on the partnership.

The potential collaboration follows several announcements from ChristianaCare to bolster health services in recent months, including a pediatric partnership with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and plans to invest more than $865 million in Delaware over the next three years.