Beebe Healthcare opens new facility in Long Neck

Beebe Healthcare opened a new facility at the Long Neck Health Center.

Beebe held an open house at the facility with tours for attendees Wednesday, June 11.

The facility and its team will offer Sussex County residents about 20 thousand appointments annually. It will also house Beebe’s Family Medicine Residency practice, which already has 12 resident physicians slated to come in July.

The vast majority of Sussex County is considered a medically underserved area, according to Delaware’s Division of Public Health.

Joyce Robert is the Family Medicine Residency’s founding program director.

“This will have a huge impact to the accessibility here in Sussex right now,” Robert said.

She added the Long Neck facility will also have an OBGYN.

“I'm super excited to say we do have a family medicine obstetrician who's starting in September, who will be doing prenatal care and also doing deliveries at the hospital on the labor and delivery floor. So that will increase our access for our reproductive age patients,” Robert said.

That obstetrician will be teaching residents full-spectrum care that they can then replicate for other patients, Robert added.

Residents will also have a chance to learn from practicing physicians who specialize in osteopathic carre.

“And osteopathic medicine, they look at the body holistically,” Robert said. “And they can treat different musculoskeletal conditions. So we have specialized exam rooms and specialized tables so we can do certain maneuvers for patients who come in with musculoskeletal conditions.”

The Long Neck Health Center is taking appointments and offers other services as well, including pediatric care, men’s health services and point of care ultrasounds.