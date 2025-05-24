Millsboro paramedics have a new home

Sussex County paramedics have a new station in Millsboro.

Medic Station 103’s new location officially on Dickerson Road in Millsboro opened late last month.

Sussex County funded it with the goal of serving communities in Millsboro, Dagsboro and Frankfurt more quickly. National standards for 911 call response time is eight minutes, and the unit was averaging just under nine minutes at its previous location.

The former location was in a business park that was difficult to travel from, according to Sussex County EMS special operations manager Glenn Marshall.

“Because, A, you're in a business park, speed bumps,” Marshall said. “With this new location and the way it's designed, we can easily access south, north and west, especially. And we can get to east very simply by going to the next light. So it really does impact the ability to respond to calls within the district.”

Marshall said the new station also allows EMS to prepare for future growth in Sussex.

“We have the ability to go support other stations,” Marshall said. “The 103 district can get busy, and we want our other stations to be able to access any way they can. The easier the traffic flow for us to get around, the better, whether it's responding to a call or it's responding to back up a station that has been left empty because of call volume.”

Marshall added they’re doing whatever they can to meet the national standard response time.