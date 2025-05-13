Delaware Grocery Initiative opens a new round of grant funding

The First State Food System Grant Program is gearing up to hand out its fourth round of grants

Part of the Delaware Grocery Initiative, the program focuses on getting healthy food into parts of the state where food options are limited.

“We're addressing food deserts and areas that could become food deserts, where there's limited grocery opportunities for the residents who live there," said Nikko Brady, the Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Climate, Food Systems, and Planning.

Since its beginnings in 2022, the program has awarded nearly $2 million to 39 projects from a wide array of organizations across the spectrum of food providers.

"Your food pantries, your food closets, your faith-based institutions in your neighborhood where you're going to get food at no cost, to your retailers, including your small, medium, and large scale farmers and ag producers," Brady said.

The program also supports providing culturally-appropriate foods - foods that are familiar and dietarily acceptable for the state’s diverse population.

Applications for the next round of grant funding are open until May 30. Award amounts range up to $12,500.