Epilepsy Foundation of Delaware offers free rides

A new program from a Delaware non-profit offers free transportation to people with epilepsy.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Delaware is offering people with epilepsy one free ride, up to 15 miles each way, per week.

“Many people with epilepsy aren't able to drive," explains Val Budischak, the foundation’s executive director. "Their seizures prohibit them from driving, or they're just worried that they may have a seizure. So the anxiety of that prohibits them from driving.”

Some people have limited transportation options, and that can lead to isolation, she says.

“A lot of times they rely on family members to take them places. Some folks are in paratransit, which can be helpful but also very time consuming. And also if you're downstate, the lack of transportation options is a concern," Budischak says.

The rides, offered in partnership with Uber Health, can be used for anything, including going to and from medical appointments, but Budischak adds she hopes they will also give people with epilepsy an outlet to get out and socialize.

“We know that being connected in your community and having that social connection can improve health outcomes. We know that," she says. "So we wanted to provide that in person kind of physical social connection.”

The program is open to any adult in Delaware with epilepsy. The rides are scheduled through the Epilepsy Foundation. More information and a signup form is at efde.org.