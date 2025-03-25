Nemours new addition aims to help children with cancer and blood disorders

Nemours Children’s Health opens a new facility for cancer and blood disorders at its Wilmington hospital.

The Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Institute for Cancer and Blood Disorders is on the fifth floor of the Wilmington hospital.

"This is a new inpatient space for patients who are being treated with cancer and blood disorders that includes transplant cellular therapy, and it's a 24 bed inpatient unit. Within that space we have 16 beds that have positive pressure, and that just creates a more protective environment for our more immunocompromised patients," said Mary Newman, director of nursing at the Moseley Foundation Institute.

The Moseley Foundation Institute spans 24,000 square feet, and it features family-centered state-of-the-art design that overlooks the gardens of the Nemours Estate to promote healing and recovery.

"We currently have a space, an inpatient unit on the 3rd floor,” said Newman. “This new space is just much more state-of-the-art, much more patient and family centric, and I think we will be able to create a space where hospital and home kind of are combined a bit."

The Moseley Foundation Institute was established in March 2023 with a $78 million gift from the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation, and this is the first phase of the institute.

The second phase is a 19,000 square foot outpatient day hospital and infusion center. Construction on that is expected to wrap up in the late summer, and it’s expected to open this October.

The new additions will help Nemours Children’s ongoing efforts to improve the outcome and experience of care for children with cancer, sickle cell disease and other blood disorders.

It’s expected to be five times the size currently available.