State officials warn of wildfire risk and discourage outdoor burning

With the state continuing to deal with drought conditions, state forestry officials say there’s an increased wildfire risk locally.

Low humidity and high winds prompt state officials and the National Weather Service to warn that the risk of wildfires is high throughout the First State. A burn ban has not been put in place, however.

While wildfires are often associated with hot summer weather, in Delaware the biggest risk comes at a different time.

“We tend to think of summer being wildfire season because it's wildfire season in the west," said Sam Topper, the state’s Wildland Fire Supervisor. "Here in the east, summer is not generally considered our peak wildfire season because of the summer precipitation that we get - thunderstorms and such.”

Dry weather is making the current problem worse. The US Drought Monitor says nearly 54% of Delaware is experiencing a severe drought with the remainder of the state seeing a moderate drought.

“We have been experiencing a persistent drought and that drought over time is what makes the conditions worse than, say, the extremity of a short duration drought," Topper said.

Wildfires seem to be on the rise in Delaware. State forestry staff fought an average of five fires per year between 2020 and 2023. In 2024, they responded to 22 fires.

“The majority of those 22 were in the last half of 2024, particularly the fall," Topper said. "So it's not just that 2024 was a busy year, it's that it was concentrated in that fall season and that's been continuing throughout the winter into the spring season.”

There are things people can do to help prevent wildfires or keep them from spreading. The Delaware Forest Service recommends the following:

Your Home to 5 Feet from the Furthest Point of the Structure:

Clear the roof and gutters of dead leaves, pine needles, and debris.

Replace or repair loose or missing shingles to prevent embers from gaining access to the roof.

Remove any flammable materials, including mulch, flammable plants, leaves, pine needles, and firewood piles, from the home’s exterior walls.

Prevent the build-up of combustible materials from collecting under stairs, decks, and porches.

Within 5 to 30 ft from Your Home: