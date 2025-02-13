ChristianaCare’s Community Investment Fund helps nonprofits address health improvement initiatives

As part of its Community Investment Fund, ChristianaCare hands out $1.6 million to 25 local nonprofits.

Recipients were selected to support health improvement initiatives in local communities that address their critical issues and needs - such as food insecurity, housing insecurity and environmental health.

"ChristianaCare provides top quality clinical care, and we also recognize that that clinical care may not be enough, especially for our most at risk community members. They have barriers to help that include housing and food," said Bettina Tweardy Riveros, chief health equity officer at ChristianaCare

Westside Family Healthcare, West End Neighborhood House, YMCA of Delaware, Ministry of Caring and the Latin American Community Center were among the nonprofits chosen.

Also included were AIDS Delaware, Boys & Girls Club of DE, Black Mothers in Power, the Milford Housing Development Corporation and the Wilmington HOPE Commission.

"An investment in social needs can lead to improved health outcomes for the entire population, and that can actually also lead to increased affordability in healthcare. That all works together. If we invest up front and upstream in better health, we can support improved health outcomes, improved lives and increased affordability of healthcare for all," said Riveros

The 25 funded initiatives were chosen from a pool of over 80 applicants and will be implemented throughout the upcoming year

ChristianaCare’s Community Investment Fund has given more than $5.6 million to 64 organizations since 2019.

All of the recipients are listed below.