ChristianaCare’s Community Investment Fund helps nonprofits address health improvement initiatives
As part of its Community Investment Fund, ChristianaCare hands out $1.6 million to 25 local nonprofits.
Recipients were selected to support health improvement initiatives in local communities that address their critical issues and needs - such as food insecurity, housing insecurity and environmental health.
"ChristianaCare provides top quality clinical care, and we also recognize that that clinical care may not be enough, especially for our most at risk community members. They have barriers to help that include housing and food," said Bettina Tweardy Riveros, chief health equity officer at ChristianaCare
Westside Family Healthcare, West End Neighborhood House, YMCA of Delaware, Ministry of Caring and the Latin American Community Center were among the nonprofits chosen.
Also included were AIDS Delaware, Boys & Girls Club of DE, Black Mothers in Power, the Milford Housing Development Corporation and the Wilmington HOPE Commission.
"An investment in social needs can lead to improved health outcomes for the entire population, and that can actually also lead to increased affordability in healthcare. That all works together. If we invest up front and upstream in better health, we can support improved health outcomes, improved lives and increased affordability of healthcare for all," said Riveros
The 25 funded initiatives were chosen from a pool of over 80 applicants and will be implemented throughout the upcoming year
ChristianaCare’s Community Investment Fund has given more than $5.6 million to 64 organizations since 2019.
All of the recipients are listed below.
- AIDS Delaware: AIDS Delaware’s mission is to eliminate the spread and stigma of HIV/AIDS, improve the lives of those living with HIV/AIDS and promote community health through comprehensive and culturally sensitive services, education programs and advocacy.
- Black Mothers in Power: Black Mothers in Power seeks to eradicate racial health disparities for Black birthing people and Black babies throughout Delaware.
- Boys & Girls Club of DE: Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware inspires and enables young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, caring citizens.
- Children and Families First DE: Children & Families First is one of Delaware's oldest and most trusted non-profit leaders in providing the supports and services children and their families need to thrive.
- Claymont Community Center - Brandywine Resource Council: Claymont Community Center is a base for a variety of community organizations supporting educational, social, recreational, cultural, personal development, financial and wellness needs.
- Delaware Center for Horticulture: The Delaware Center for Horticulture cultivates greener communities by inspiring appreciation and improvement of the environment through horticulture, education and conservation.
- Delaware Futures, Inc: Delaware Futures empowers at-promise high school and middle school youth across the state of Delaware by providing year-round, trauma-informed curricula tailored to students at each grade level.
- Delaware Nature Society: Delaware Nature Society connects people and nature to create a healthy environment for all through education, conservation and advocacy.
- Do Care Doula: Do Care Doula provides grant-funded Doula training and development, subsidized Doula support and a variety of community outreach programs.
- Healthy Food for Healthy Kids: Healthy Food for Healthy Kids supports educators in Delaware, bringing life-lasting benefits of gardening and good nutrition to kids.
- Jefferson Street Center: The mission of JSC is to advance community-driven priorities in Northwest Wilmington that promote the conditions necessary for all residents to thrive.
- Latin American Community Center: LACC seeks to empower members to become contributing members of society through advocacy and offers programs and services to anyone ages of one to 101.
- Milford Housing Development Corporation: Milford Housing Development Corporation is a value-driven, nonprofit, affordable housing developer, providing services throughout Delaware. Its mission is to provide decent, safe, affordable housing solutions to people of modest means.
- Ministry of Caring: Since Brother Ronald began the ministry in 1977 with the first shelter for homeless women on the Delmarva Peninsula, the Ministry has worked ceaselessly to ease the needs and struggles of our neighbors.
- ONCOR Coalition: ONCOR’s vision is to build and promote spaces that connect people to the city and each other. It promotes positive relationships through community-based educational programs and recreational opportunities.
- Our Daily Bread Dining Room of MOT: ODB is the only soup kitchen in the Middletown, Odessa and Townsend region. ODB is a volunteer run organization with over 300 volunteers. Volunteers help purchase and pick up food and ingredients, prepare and serve meals and clean and maintain the facility.
- Project New Start: Project New Start provides a comprehensive cognitive behavioral change/workforce development initiative for individuals transitioning out of state and federal institutions.
- Ray of Hope Mission Center: Ray of Hope’s mission is to recognize and address the needs of those who are struggling within our community and assist them in their efforts to provide for themselves and their families, both physically and spiritually.
- St. Patrick's Center: Serving people in Wilmington’s East Side neighborhood since 1971, St. Patrick’s Center is a nonprofit organization that operates a Senior Center, and provides meals, groceries, clothing, paratransit and social service support to the public.
- The Resurrection Center: The purpose of the Resurrection Center is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and create a spirit-filled environment that hungers for the Gospel and to serve as liberating agents in the midst of the world.
- Voices of Hope: Voices of Hope’s mission is to empower lives and foster recovery. The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting individuals and families facing substance use disorder. Through compassion, education and community engagement, Voices of Hope strives to break the chains of addiction, promoting a healthier, brighter future for all.
- West End Neighborhood House: At West End Neighborhood House, staff, clients, volunteers and donors work together to resolve complex social challenges throughout Delaware. Through outcomes-driven programming, the West End Neighborhood House provide support that meets community needs in finances, housing, education, employment and family services.
- Westside Family Healthcare: Westside Family Healthcare is a community-minded, non-partisan health center located in Delaware. Westside opened its doors in 1988 and has maintained status as a Federally Qualified Health Center since 1994.
- Wilmington HOPE Commission Inc.: The Hope Commission is a reentry program that helps formerly incarcerated men return to their community. It offers support services that address factors known to lead to repeat offenses.
- YMCA of Delaware: The Central YMCA Supportive Housing Program offers housing for men aged 18 and older. Residents benefit from dorm-style accommodations, discounted access to the fitness center and connections to a range of health and human service providers in partnership with the YMCA.