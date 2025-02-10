Snow is forecasted for the First State

More winter weather is headed for Delaware as snow is in the forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday.

The snow is on the heels of the wintry mix on Saturday.

"It certainly looks like there's going to be some snow coming in sometime Tuesday afternoon across Delaware starting across the Southern portions of the state and moving north throughout the afternoon. By the evening rush hour, it looks like there's going to be a more steady snowfall coming down and heavier snowfall coming in a little bit later so Tuesday, overnight and through Wednesday morning, looks like it's the heaviest time period for some snowfall," said Mike Lee, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s snow should start between 1-to-3 in the afternoon beginning across southern Delaware.

Wednesday morning, there could still be some snow covered roads as snow tapers off. Then, after a lull in the late morning and early afternoon, more precipitation arrives.

Lee notes that second storm will bring snow, sleet, and then maybe some rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning with mostly rain and warmer temps in the 40s on Thursday.

As of Monday afternoon, the forecast Tuesday calls for 4-to-6 inches of snow for much of the state, with some areas south of Dover and in northern Sussex County getting 6-to-8 inches locally.

There could be less along the beaches as some mixing early, and the Wilmington area could see 3-to-4 inches.