Ice, snow, rain are all in the forecast for the First State

The weekend is expected to give us another taste of winter weather -- with even more possible next week.

The National Weather Service is calling for a wintry mix in the Delaware starting Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

"But most likely peaking kind of around like 4 PM to 7 PM across much of the state, and that wintry mix will quickly change over to all rain from south to north from around oh, say 5/6 PM through, like 8, maybe even as late as like midnight for far northern Delaware," said Meteorologist Alex Staarmann.

Staarmann notes less of an inch of snow and sleet is expected from this storm with as much as two-tenths of an inch of ice in New Castle County and a tenth of an inch of ice in Kent County.

Sussex County will get mostly rain.

But this isn’t the last of the winter weather in the forecast.

After midnight Sunday, it will be mostly rain with temperatures rising into the 40s really melting any ice buildup.

Staarmann says come Tuesday a bigger storm could hit the First State.

"So right now we have about an 80 to 90% chance of snow for Tuesday into Tuesday night,” said Staarmann. “The exact amounts still remain to be seen just because we're still 4 or 5 days away from the system, but based on the latest trends and guidance, it does seem like the trend has been up with potential for more significant amounts, potentially over 4 to 5 inches or so."

Staarmann notes there’s a 40-50% chance of more than 5 inches in the northern half of the state. That lowers to about 20-30% chance in the southern half of the state.

Staarmann adds more precipitation - most likely rain, but possibly snow, is in the long-range forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday.